you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 28, 2017 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 34 points at 9893: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 34 points at 9893 against Thursday's close of 9859 as per SGX Nifty, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market is expected to stay bullish, invest in multibaggers on correction

Indian Market Outlook:

Indian Benchmark Index Nifty gave a lackluster movement ahead of 3 days holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi and the weekend. The index closed 9857 after making low of 9849; Nifty made a high of 9882 and opened at 9881.

Infosys jumped for a second day after reports that Nandan Nilekani is set to return to the company as non-executive chairman in the next few days. The stock closed at Rs. 912.20.

Bank Nifty too gave a lackluster movement and closed at 24274 after making a low of 24225. Canara Bank up by 1.5 percent, Bank Baroda zoomed 1.35 percent and SBI moved up by 1.2 percent.

The cash market benchmark Index small cap last week made a low of 7340 and closed at 7516 after making a high of 7575.

Nifty to open gap up by 34 points at 9893 against Thursday's close of 9859 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

