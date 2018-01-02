Nifty to open gap up by 31 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The benchmark indices Nifty yesterday posted modest loss of 95 points or 0.90%, after hovering near flat range till after noon trade. Yesterday Profit booking took place in absence of cues from global markets as their remained closed for the New Year. The Index opened at 10532 and closed at 10436 after making a low of 10423.

FII and PRO in combined have bought 209528 contracts in Index Optionsin last 10 days. The cash market Index small cap Index has however outperformed the broader market Nifty yesterday. The Index made an all time high of 9261 and closed at 9178 up by 85 points or 0.94%. From itsprevious close.

Among the major sector power and Infrastructure construction & Engineering gained by 2.80% and 1.91% from day low respectively. In power sector CMI was up by 7.83%, Navbharat ventures was up by 3.91%. In Infrastructure construction & Engineering GPT Infraprojects gained by 6.79% and PNC Infratech gained by 4.70%.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 31 points against yesterday's close 10498 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10529.

