Nifty to open gap up by 3 points at 9926: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty is heading towards 10000 mark, metals zoomed yesterday

Indian Market Outlook:

The benchmark Index Nifty gave away all its losses and closed at 9900 on July 19. The Index opened at 9856 and made a high of 9905.The Index closed 73 points up from its Tuesday’s close of 9827.

Bank Nifty made new all time high of 24181 yesterday and closed at 24152.

Small Cap Index yesterday made new all time high of 7696 and closed at 7689 above its previous all time high of 7678.

Nifty to open gap up by 3 points at 9926 against yesterday’s close of 9923 as per SGX Nifty.

