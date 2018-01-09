App
Business
Jan 09, 2018 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 28 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 28 points against Friday’s close 10631 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10659, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty continues it gains for the 3rd consecutive day on back of positive global cues. The Index, hit record high levels at closing basis. The Index has gained 183 points in last 3 days from low of 10441.

 

Yesterday Nifty rose by 65 points or 0.61% from its previous close. The Index opened at 10592 and closed at 10624 after making a high of 10631. FII and PRO in combined have bought 162904 contracts in Index Options in last 10 days, which Suggests further buying in the markets.The cash market benchmark Index SmallCap has also given a rally of 281 points in past 3 days.

Yesterday the Index rose by 1.45% and closed at 9535 after making a high of 9550. Among major sectors, Metals & Mining and chemicals were the top performing sectors, which rose by 1.72% and 1.62% respectively. Among the minor sectors, carbon remained at the top, increased by 8.52%.Maithan Alloys, Tatasponge, Balajiamines,Excel industries and phillip carbon were the some of the stocks which rallied yesterday.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 28 points against yesterday's close 10631 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10659.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

