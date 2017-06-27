Nifty to open gap up by 24 points at 9616: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market may give correction, stay cautious with new positions

Last week Nifty showed profit booking as FII created sell position in the options. The Nifty Index made a high of 9699 and closed at 9575 after making a low of 9565.

Bank Nifty made a high of 23898 and closed at 23543 after making a low of 23508. Small Cap Index closed at 7291 after making low of 7242.

Nifty to open gap up by 24 points at 9616 against Friday's close of 9592 as per SGX Nifty.

