App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 27, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 24 points at 9616: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 24 points at 9616 against Friday's close of 9592 as per SGX Nifty, says Dynamic Levels.

Nifty to open gap up by 24 points at 9616: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market may give correction, stay cautious with new positions

Indian Market Outlook:

Last week Nifty showed profit booking as FII created sell position in the options. The Nifty Index made a high of 9699 and closed at 9575 after making a low of 9565.

Bank Nifty made a high of 23898 and closed at 23543 after making a low of 23508. Small Cap Index closed at 7291 after making low of 7242.

Nifty to open gap up by 24 points at 9616 against Friday's close of 9592 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.