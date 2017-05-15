App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 15, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 24 points at 9444: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 24 points today, at 9444.50 against yesterdays close of 9420.45 as per SGX Nifty, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Nifty to open gap up by 24 points at 9444: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Markets consolidating at higher levels

Indian Market Outlook: Last week, the Indian Benchmark Index Nifty made new record high of 9451, the index opened at 9311 and made low of 9298 and finally closed at 9401.

Last week Bank Nifty too made a record high of 22978, the index opened at 22678 and made low of 22578 and closed at 22672. On Friday Fitch has submitted its report on Prospects for Bad Loan Clean-Up at Indian Banks Improving. According to the report banks are likely to be affected adversely on amendments made by RBI to tackle bad loans for Indian Banks. This move will be favorable in long term but in short term provisioning cost will shoot-up and have pressure on banks profit; this may also lead to breaching of minimum capital requirements for weaker banks.

Last week Small Cap index made a new record high of 7679 and closed at 7561 after making low of 7469.

Nifty to open gap up by 24 points today, at 9444.50 against yesterdays close of 9420.45 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

