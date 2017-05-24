App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2017 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 22 points at 9410: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 22 points at 9410.50 against yesterdays close of 9388.45 as per SGX Nifty, says Dynamic Levels.

Nifty to open gap up by 22 points at 9410: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Small Cap Index At 1 Month Low, GST Benefitting Sector Stocks In Focus

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday, the benchmark Index Nifty opened at 9445 made a high of 9448 and closed at 9387 after making a low of 9370. Selling pressure was witnessed after a flat opening. The Index is trading at its one week low of 9390.

Bank Nifty traded weak throughout the day. The Index made a high of 22740 and closed at 22583 after making a low 22492.

Small cap Index opened at 7279 and closed at 7078 afetr making a low of 6996. The Index is trading at its monthly low of 7007 which is a crucial support.

Nifty to open gap up by 22 points at 9410.50 against yesterdays close of 9388.45 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.