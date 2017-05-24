Nifty to open gap up by 22 points at 9410: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Small Cap Index At 1 Month Low, GST Benefitting Sector Stocks In Focus

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday, the benchmark Index Nifty opened at 9445 made a high of 9448 and closed at 9387 after making a low of 9370. Selling pressure was witnessed after a flat opening. The Index is trading at its one week low of 9390.

Bank Nifty traded weak throughout the day. The Index made a high of 22740 and closed at 22583 after making a low 22492.

Small cap Index opened at 7279 and closed at 7078 afetr making a low of 6996. The Index is trading at its monthly low of 7007 which is a crucial support.

Nifty to open gap up by 22 points at 9410.50 against yesterdays close of 9388.45 as per SGX Nifty.

