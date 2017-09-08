Nifty to open gap up by 21 points at 9974: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty is expected to give breakout of 10000 mark today

Indian Market Outlook:

Benchmark Index Nifty is trading in a narrow range of 140 points from last 7 days from 9850 to 9990. The Index is lacking clear direction from last 2 weeks taking cues from geopolitical uncertainity.

The Nifty yesterday closed at 9930 after a lackluster movement of 48 points from high of 9965 to low of 9917. Major losers that dragged down the key Index Nifty were Bharat Petroleum by 2.02 percent, ITC

by 1.92 percent, Bharti Airtel by 1.49 percent, Tata Motors by 1.19 percent, Coal India by 1.09 percent and ACC by 1 percent. On the other hand India Bulls climbed 4.12 percent, Eicher Motor rose 2.43 percent, Bosch Ltd was up by 2.05 percent and Mahindra and Mahindra rallied by 1.93 percent.

Bank Nifty is trading in a narrow range of 400 points from 24500 to 24100 from last 11 trading session. On its weekly expiry day the Index closed at 24305 after making a high of 24413.

Smallcap Index is made a all time high of 7985 and closed 7932 which is above its previous high of 7919. The Index closed 0.36% higher from its previous close of 7904.

Nifty to open gap up by 21 points at 9974 against yesterday’s close of 9953 as per SGX Nifty.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.