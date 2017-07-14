App
Jul 14, 2017 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 21 points at 9908: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 21 points at 9908 against yesterday's close of 9887 as per SGX Nifty, says Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market continues bull run, stay invested in good fundamental stocks

Indian Market Outlook:

The Indian benchmark Index Nifty on Thursday made all-time high of 9897 and closed at 9892, after making a low of 9853. The index closed up by 76 points from its previous day close of 9816.

Metals and mining, auto, tyres and ancillary, financial services, FMCG-Food and chemicals were among the top sectors in major sector performance.

Bank Nifty Index opened at 23817 and closed at 23889 after making a low of 23811. Small Cap last day made a high of 7665 and closed at 7610 after making a low of 7600. The index traded flat throughout the day.

Nifty to open gap up by 21 points at 9908 against yesterday's close of 9887 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

