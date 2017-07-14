Nifty to open gap up by 21 points at 9908: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market continues bull run, stay invested in good fundamental stocks

Indian Market Outlook:

The Indian benchmark Index Nifty on Thursday made all-time high of 9897 and closed at 9892, after making a low of 9853. The index closed up by 76 points from its previous day close of 9816.

Metals and mining, auto, tyres and ancillary, financial services, FMCG-Food and chemicals were among the top sectors in major sector performance.

Bank Nifty Index opened at 23817 and closed at 23889 after making a low of 23811. Small Cap last day made a high of 7665 and closed at 7610 after making a low of 7600. The index traded flat throughout the day.

Nifty to open gap up by 21 points at 9908 against yesterday's close of 9887 as per SGX Nifty.

