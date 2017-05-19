App
May 19, 2017 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 20 points at 9456: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 20 points at 9456.50 against yesterday's close of 9436 as per SGX Nifty, says Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Yesterday's FII F&O showed profit booking, stay cautious to build new fresh position

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday, the Indian Benchmark Index Nifty closed at 9429,which was 97 points below its previous day’s close of 9526.

Bosch down by 3.83 percent, Grasim by 3.46 percent, Hindalco by 2.44 percent, Tata Motors by 2.48 percent and Yes Bank by 3.68 percent were among the top losers in the Index. The support level of Nifty is 9298 which is its week one low.

Bank Nifty last day was down by 237 points. The Index closed at 22699. Yes Bank down by 3.68 percent, Federal Bank by 3.22 percent and PNB by 3.97 percent were among the top losers in the Index. Bank Nifty has its support at 22578 which is its week one low.

Small Cap Index, yesterday was down by 2.35 percent.The Index closed at 7457 after making a low of 7441.

Nifty to open gap up by 20 points at 9456.50 against yesterday's close of 9436 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

