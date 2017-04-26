App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 26, 2017 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 18 points at 9314: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 18 points at 9314 against yesterdays close of 9295.30 as per SGX Nifty, according to a report by Dynamic Levels.

Nifty to open gap up by 18 points at 9314: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Bull run to continue with 9375 target, ahead of Trump Tax Policy today

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday, benchmark index Nifty opened at 9273, made a low of 9250 and closed at 9307 after making an all time high of 9309.

Bank Nifty also made an all time high of 22093 and closed at 22055.

Small Cap Index made a new record high of 7511, the Index closed at 7490.

Nifty to open gap up by 18 points at 9314 against yesterdays close of 9295.30 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.