Nifty to open gap up by 17 points at 9961: Dynamic Levels

Nifty may again head towards 10000 mark, tracking strong global cues

Indian Market Outlook:

Yesterday, Indian benchmark Index Nifty was down by 0.36 percent. The Index opened at 9899 and closed at 9916 after making a low of 9883. The index is trading in a narrow range of 250 points from 9752 to 9984, either side breakout may decide the direction of the market.

Major losers that dragged down the key indices were Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy's, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and HDFC, declining up to 2.37 percent.

Bank Nifty declined by 0.20 percent. The index opened at 24192 and closed at 24279, after making a low of 24151. Bank Nifty is trading in a range of 700 points from 24496 to 23822, either side breakout will decide direction of market. Smallcap Index is made an all time high of 7919 and closed 7904 which is above its previous high of 7894. The index closed 0.38 percent higher from its previous close of 7874, we might see further buying in cash stocks.

Nifty to open gap up by 17 points at 9961.50 against yesterday’s close of 9943.90 as per SGX Nifty.

