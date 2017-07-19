Nifty to open gap up by 17 points at 9869: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty might take strong support at 9792, below which next level is 9646

Indian Market Outlook:

The benchmark Index Nifty on Tuesday opened at 9833 and closed at 9827 after making a low of 9792.The Index closed 89 points down from its Monday close of 9916.

Bank Nifty made an all time high 24147 last day and closed at 24022 after making a low of 23942. Punjab National Bank was the top gainer in Bank Nifty Index, closing at Rs 155.8 per share. Small Cap Index yesterday opened at 7597 and closed at 7580 after making a high of 7651.

Nifty to open gap up by 17 points at 9869.50 against yesterday’s close of 9852.50 as per SGX Nifty.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.