you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 10, 2017 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 15 points at 9365: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 15 points at 9365.50 against yesterdays close of 9350.60 as per SGX, says Dynamic Levels.



Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Markets consolidating, waiting for trigger

Indian Market Outlook: On May 9, the benchmark Index Nifty opened at 9337, made a high of 9339 and closed at 9317. The Index traded in a narrow range of 30 points. Metals and IT were the sectors which supported Nifty to hold above 9300.

The markets remained flat as the French election euphoria faded and a lack of fresh catalysts kept investors on the sidelines.

Among the top gainers, Wipro, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro and IOC rose 1-3 percent.

Yesterday, Bank Nifty opened at 22821, made a low of 22664 and closed at 22707.

The Small Cap Index has shown buying in yesterday’s trade and made a new all time high of 7620 and closed at 7591 after making a low of 7555.

Nifty to open gap up by 15 points at 9365.50 against yesterdays close of 9350.60 as per SGX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

