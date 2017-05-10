Nifty to open gap up by 15 points at 9365: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Markets consolidating, waiting for trigger

Indian Market Outlook: On May 9, the benchmark Index Nifty opened at 9337, made a high of 9339 and closed at 9317. The Index traded in a narrow range of 30 points. Metals and IT were the sectors which supported Nifty to hold above 9300.

The markets remained flat as the French election euphoria faded and a lack of fresh catalysts kept investors on the sidelines.

Among the top gainers, Wipro, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro and IOC rose 1-3 percent.

Yesterday, Bank Nifty opened at 22821, made a low of 22664 and closed at 22707.

The Small Cap Index has shown buying in yesterday’s trade and made a new all time high of 7620 and closed at 7591 after making a low of 7555.

Nifty to open gap up by 15 points at 9365.50 against yesterdays close of 9350.60 as per SGX.

