Jan 22, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 14 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 14 points against yesterday’s close 10901 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10915, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty has showed handsome breakout on Friday to close Nifty at all time high on weekly basis. The Index opened at 10718 and closed 10895after making a high of 10907. The Index was up by 214 points or 2 percent.

In Index Options, FII and PRO in combined have bought 370572

contracts in Index Options in the Current Expiry. The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap has also made an all time high of 9657 in the current week, however Smallcap Index underperformed Nifty and closed down by 2.83  percent on weekly basis.

On Friday textiles and apparel has gained 2.84 percent and IT was up by 2.67 percent. The stock which gained yesterday from low are Nahar Industrial, Orbit Exports and Indocount Industries. In IT sector, Cyient and Mastek was

up.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 14 points against yesterday’s close 10901 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10915.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

