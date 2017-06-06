App
Jun 06, 2017 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up by 13 points at 9698: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 13 points at 9698 against yesterday's close of 9685 as per SGX Nifty, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Markets make new record high as GST prepares to roll out on July 1, 2017

Indian Market Outlook: The Indian benchmark Index Nifty made a record high of 9687 on Monday June 5. The Index opened at 9656 and closed at 9675. Bank Nifty also made a record high of 23495 in the last trading session and closed at 23460.

Yes Bank was up by 2.82 percent and Axis Bank up by 1.1 percent were among the top movers in the Index.

Small Cap remained strong yesterday and closed at 7346 after making a high of 7368.

Nifty to open gap up by 13 points at 9698 against yesterday's close of 9685 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

