Nifty to open gap up by 12 points at 9627: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Sector specific buying continues after GST

Indian Market Outlook: Last day, Indian Benchmark Index traded in a very narrow range of 44 points by making a high of 9635 and a low of 9581 and closed at 9625. Fertilisers, paper and cements are the sectors which has given a good rally after GST announcement.

Small Cap Index last day opened at 7102, made a low of 7019 and closed at 7107 after making a high of 7112.

Bank Nifty last day made a high of 23337 and closed at 23307 after making a low of 23094.

Nifty to open gap up by 12 points at 9627 against yesterdays close of 9615.05 as per SGX Nifty.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.