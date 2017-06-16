Nifty to open gap up by 10 points at 9609: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Markets to rally, sector to watch out are realty & auto

Indian Market Outlook: Indian benchmark Index Nifty yesterday opened at 9618 and closed at 9578 after making a low of 9561. The Index closed 40 points down from its previous day close.

The aviation stocks surged during yesterday’s morning session and traded in green throughout the day as crude oil prices fell to a 7-month low on Wednesday. Global Vectra Helicorp Limited was the top gainer among the aviation stocks. It closed at Rs 168.80 per share, up by 12.5 percent.

Bank Nifty opened at 23445 and closed at 23392 after making a low of 23312. Small cap Index, last day made a high of 7435 and closed at 7411.The Index remained strong through out the trading session.

Nifty to open gap up by 10 points at 9609 against yesterday's close of 9599 as per SGX Nifty.

