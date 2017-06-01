App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 01, 2017 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up at 9630: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 1 point at 9630 against yesterdays close of 9629.05 as per SGX Nifty, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Nifty to open gap up at 9630: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Small Cap index yesterday showed buying, market is expected to rally

Indian Market Outlook: Last day, Indian benchmark Index Nifty made an all time high of 9650. Throughout the day, the Index traded in a very narrow range of 41 points by making a low of 9609 and a high of 9650 and finally closed at 9621.

Bank Nifty also made a record high of 23469 on the last trading session. PNB up by 3.07 percent, ICICI Bank by 1.74 percent and Federal Bank by 1 percent were among the major movers in the Index.

Small Cap Index last day closed at 1.07 percent higher at 7183 from its previous day close of 7107.

Nifty to open gap up by 1 point at 9630 against yesterdays close of 9629.05 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

