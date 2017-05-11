Nifty to open gap up at 9456, gain of 38 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty euphoric, trading at all time high

Indian Market Outlook: On May 10, 2017 Indian benchmark Index Nifty made an all time high of 9415 and closed at 9407. Aurobindo Pharma up by 4.14 percent, Bharti Airtel by 7.97 percent, Eicher Motors by 2.73 percent, HDFC by 3.18 percent, HUL by 4.65 percent, M&M by 2.44 percent, Reliance by 2.16 percent were among the major movers in the Index.

Bank Nifty also made an all time high of 22859 and closed at 22830. Kotak Bank up by 2.29 percent, Axis Bank by 1.57 percent and HDFC Bank by 1.05 percent were among the major movers in the banking Index.

Buying rally also continues in Small Cap Index. Yesterday it made an all time high of 7656 and closed at 7646.

Nifty to open gap up by 38 points at 9456.50 against yesterdays close of 9418.55 as per SGX Nifty.

