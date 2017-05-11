App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 11, 2017 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap up at 9456, gain of 38 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap up by 38 points at 9456.50 against yesterdays close of 9418.55 as per SGX Nifty, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Nifty to open gap up at 9456, gain of 38 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty euphoric, trading at all time high

Indian Market Outlook: On May 10, 2017 Indian benchmark Index Nifty made an all time high of 9415 and closed at 9407. Aurobindo Pharma up by 4.14 percent, Bharti Airtel by 7.97 percent, Eicher Motors by 2.73 percent, HDFC by 3.18 percent, HUL by 4.65 percent, M&M by 2.44 percent, Reliance by 2.16 percent were among the major movers in the Index.

Bank Nifty also made an all time high of 22859 and closed at 22830. Kotak Bank up by 2.29 percent, Axis Bank by 1.57 percent and HDFC Bank by 1.05 percent were among the major movers in the banking Index.

Buying rally also continues in Small Cap Index. Yesterday it made an all time high of 7656 and closed at 7646.

Nifty to open gap up by 38 points at 9456.50 against yesterdays close of 9418.55 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.