Nifty to open gap down up by 3 points at 9629: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Buy financial services and auto ancillary stocks on correction

Indian Market Outlook: The benchmark Index Nifty on June 22 opened at 9643 and made a low of 9618 after making a high of 9699. Nifty closed at 9630 levels down by 4 points from its previous day close.

Yesterday, Indiabulls Real Estate promoter group entity IBREL IBL Scheme Trust sold 3.3 crore shares of the company for about Rs662.83 crore through an open market transactions.

Bank Nifty made a high of 23898 level.The Index opened at 23717 and closed at 23736. The smallcap Index remained bearish throughout the day as some profit booking took place at higher levels.The Index opened at 7481 and closed at 7406 after making a high of 7508.

Nifty to open down up by 3 points at 9629 against yesterday's close of 9631.05 as per SGX Nifty.

