Nifty to open gap down on back of weak global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Post a flat start, the Nifty traded in a narrow and tight band throughout the day. The index finally ended 3 points lower. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 21 points. India VIX fell 0.1 percent, ending at 10.6.

FIIs sold Rs 313 crore while DIIs bought Rs 477 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 321 crore in index futures and Rs 344 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 480 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9600 strike with 60 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9700 strike with 67 lakh shares. The 9600 and 9500 Call strikes saw reductions of 1.1 and 1.3 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9400 and 9500 Put strikes saw closure of 4.7 and 6.7 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Axis Bank again saw a sharp reversal from levels of | 522. PSU banks also remained under pressure, keeping the index move in check. However, as additions continued in 23500 strike Put, we feel a cushion can be seen near this level.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open gap down on the back of weak global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 9690-9700 for targets of 9640-9620, stop loss: 9720.

Nifty Bank Future: Axis Bank again saw a sharp reversal from levels of | 522. PSU banks also remained under pressure, keeping the index move in check. However, as additions continued in 23500 strike Put, we feel a cushion can be seen near this level. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 23480-23530, targets: 23620-23750, stop loss: 23400.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.