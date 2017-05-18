Nifty to open gap down by 57 points at 9478: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Sell 0ff in US markets, wait & watch for Nifty’s reaction

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday, the Indian benchmark Index Nifty made a record high of 9533 and closed at 9526. Tatasteel, Bharti Infratel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank were the top gainers of the Index.

Bank Nifty ended flat from its previous day close and made a high of 22978 and closed at 22936. South Indian Bank up by 3.56 percent and ICICI Bank by 2.25 percent were among the top movers in the banking Index.

Small Cap Index, yesterday made a high of 7662 and closed at 7637, 8 points down from its previous day’s close.

Nifty to open gap down by 57 points at 9478 against yesterdays close of 9535 as per SGX Nifty.

