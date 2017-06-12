Nifty to open gap down by 50 points at 9632: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Buy multi-bagger stocks on correction

Indian Market Outlook: Indian benchmark index Nifty recovered from its low of 9608 on Friday and closed at 9668 after making a high of 9676. Last week nifty make new record high of 9709.

Bank nifty made a new record high of 23708 and closed at 23691. Small cap last day made a high of 7388 and closed at 7374.

Nifty to open gap down by 50 points at 9632 against yesterdays close of 9681 as per SGX Nifty is currently trading at 9260.

