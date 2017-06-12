App
Jun 12, 2017 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap down by 50 points at 9632: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap down by 50 points at 9632 against yesterdays close of 9681 as per SGX Nifty is currently trading at 9260, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Indian Market Outlook: Indian benchmark index Nifty recovered from its low of 9608 on Friday and closed at 9668 after making a high of 9676. Last week nifty make new record high of 9709.

Bank nifty made a new record high of 23708 and closed at 23691. Small cap last day made a high of 7388 and closed at 7374.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

