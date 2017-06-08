Nifty to open gap down by 4 points at 9680: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market to rally, multi-bagger stocks to make newer highs

Indian Market Outlook: The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty closed slightly higher at 9664 on Wednesday after making a high of 9679. Bank Nifty last day made a record high of 23606 and closed well at 23568 after the announcement of RBI Monetory Policy.

RBI kept repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent but cut statutory liquidity ratio by 50 basis points to 20 percent. This will infuse more liquidity into the banking system.

Small Cap remained strong last day and closed at 7322 which was 0.40% higher from its previous day close.

Nifty to open gap down by 4 points at 9680 against yesterdays close of 9684.80 as per SGX Nifty.

