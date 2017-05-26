Nifty to open gap down by 32 points at 9478: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Huge recovery at Dalal Street, fundamentally good stocks still at correction

Yesterday, the benchmark index Nifty opened at 9384 made a low of 9379 and closed at 9510 after making a high of 9523.

Bank Nifty gave a breakout of its all time high of 22978. The index made a high of 23268 and closed at 23191.

Small Cap showed huge recovery and made a high of 7151, the index opened at 6973 and made a low of 6960 and closed at 7137.

Nifty to open gap down by 32 points at 9478 against yesterdays close of 9510, as per SGX Nifty.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.