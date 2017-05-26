App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 26, 2017 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap down by 32 points at 9478: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap down by 32 points at 9478 against yesterdays close of 9510, as per SGX Nifty, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Nifty to open gap down by 32 points at 9478: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Huge recovery at Dalal Street, fundamentally good stocks still at correction

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday, the benchmark index Nifty opened at 9384 made a low of 9379 and closed at 9510 after making a high of 9523.

Bank Nifty gave a breakout of its all time high of 22978. The index made a high of 23268 and closed at 23191.

Small Cap showed huge recovery and made a high of 7151, the index opened at 6973 and made a low of 6960 and closed at 7137.

Nifty to open gap down by 32 points at 9478 against yesterdays close of 9510, as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bank Nifty #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.