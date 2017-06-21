App
Jun 21, 2017 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap down by 29 points at 9645: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap down by 29 points at 9645 against yesterday's close of 9674 as per SGX Nifty, says Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market near all-time high, invest in strong fundamental stocks

Indian Market Outlook: The benchmark index Nifty on June 20, opened at 9671 and made a low of 9644 after making a high of 9677. Nifty closed at 9654 levels, down by 3 points from its previous day close.

Logistics stocks on Tuesday’s trading session jumped as the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a press conference said that the GST switch-over will happen from June 30 midnight and roll-out on July 1.

Bank Nifty made a high of 23760 levels, opened at 23721 and closed at 23698. The smallcap index traded flat throughout the day. The index opened at 7441 and closed at 7440 after making a high of 7464.

Nifty to open gap down by 29 points at 9645 against yesterday's close of 9674 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

