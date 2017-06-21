Nifty to open gap down by 29 points at 9645: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market near all-time high, invest in strong fundamental stocks

Indian Market Outlook: The benchmark index Nifty on June 20, opened at 9671 and made a low of 9644 after making a high of 9677. Nifty closed at 9654 levels, down by 3 points from its previous day close.

Logistics stocks on Tuesday’s trading session jumped as the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a press conference said that the GST switch-over will happen from June 30 midnight and roll-out on July 1.

Bank Nifty made a high of 23760 levels, opened at 23721 and closed at 23698. The smallcap index traded flat throughout the day. The index opened at 7441 and closed at 7440 after making a high of 7464.

Nifty to open gap down by 29 points at 9645 against yesterday's close of 9674 as per SGX Nifty.

