Aug 31, 2017 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap down by 26 points at 9858: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap down by 26 points at 9858 against yesterday’s close of 9884.40 as per SGX Nifty, says Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Market expected to rally further, metal And FMCG sector to zoom

Indian Market Outlook:

Indian Benchmark Index Nifty opened at 9860 and closed at 9884 after making low of 9851. The Index ended by 88 points higher from its previous close of 9796.

Bank Nifty opened at 24253 and closed at 24309 after making a low of 24241. The Index was up by 180 points from its previous close of 24129.

The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap opened at 7585 and closed at 7656 after making a high of 7661. The Index was up by 134 from its previous close of 7522.

Nifty to open gap down by 26 points at 9858 against yesterday’s close of 9884.40 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

