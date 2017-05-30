Nifty to open gap down by 20 points at 9589: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Fertilizer, paper, chemical sector top performers after GST announcement

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday, Indian benchmark Index Nifty made a new record high of 9638 and closed at 9605. The Index opened at 9560 and made a low of 9548. Paper, fertiliser and jewellery sectors remain top performers after Nifty rebounded from its May 24 low.

Smallcap Index showed profit booking as Index fell 2.06 percent, the Index opened at 7278 and made a high of 7287 and closed at 7111 after making low 7099.

Bank Nifty too made a record high of 23464. The Index closed at 23183 after making a low of 23141.

Nifty to open gap down by 20 points at 9589 against yesterday's close of 9609.10 as per SGX Nifty.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.