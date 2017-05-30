App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 30, 2017 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap down by 20 points at 9589: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap down by 20 points at 9589 against yesterday's close of 9609.10 as per SGX Nifty, says Dynamic Levels.

Nifty to open gap down by 20 points at 9589: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Fertilizer, paper, chemical sector top performers after GST announcement

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday, Indian benchmark Index Nifty made a new record high of 9638 and closed at 9605. The Index opened at 9560 and made a low of 9548. Paper, fertiliser and jewellery sectors remain top performers after Nifty rebounded from its May 24 low.

Smallcap Index showed profit booking as Index fell 2.06 percent, the Index opened at 7278 and made a high of 7287 and closed at 7111 after making low 7099.

Bank Nifty too made a record high of 23464. The Index closed at 23183 after making a low of 23141.

Nifty to open gap down by 20 points at 9589 against yesterday's close of 9609.10 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.