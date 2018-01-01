App
Jan 01, 2018 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap down by 18 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future to open gap down by 18 points against Friday’s close 10557 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10539, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The cash market benchmark Index Small Cap last week made record high of 9115 and closed at 9093. The smallcap Index gained by 1.85 percent. Metals & mining was the top sector last week.

Jindal Saw, Tata Metaliks and IMFA are worth mentioning in metal stocks which gained more than 7 percent on weekly closing basis.

After long time, IT and pharma sector have come in the weekly gainer.

Nifty also made an all time high of 10552 this week. FIIs and PRO in combined have bought 285766 contracts in Index Options.

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 18 points against Friday’s close 10557 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10539.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

