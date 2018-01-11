Nifty to open gap down by 16 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Nifty opened at 10652, made a high of 10656 and closed at 10632 after making a low of 10593. In the current Expiry, FII and PRO in combined have bought 115409 contracts in Index Options.

The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap last day made an all time high of 9582 and closed at 9530 after making a low of 9471.

Among major sectors, Energy-Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining and IT were the top performing sectors, which rose by 2.48%, 2.43% and 2.23% respectively. GP Petroleums (up by 8.61%), Deep Industries (up by 4.40%), in Metals & Mining, Tata Sponge gained by 13.04% and Tata Metaliks by 11.19% from day’s low. In IT, Smartlink Infinite Computer and Nelco gained from day’s low.

Among the minor sectors, Beverages and Home Appliances remained at the top which increased by 3.18% and 2.53% respectively.

Nifty Future is opening gap-down by 16 points against last close of 10637 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10621.

