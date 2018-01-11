App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 11, 2018 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap down by 16 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap-down by 16 points against last close of 10637 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10621, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Nifty opened at 10652, made a high of 10656 and closed at 10632 after making a low of 10593. In the current Expiry, FII and PRO in combined have bought 115409 contracts in Index Options.

The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap last day made an all time high of 9582 and closed at 9530 after making a low of 9471.

Among major sectors, Energy-Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining and IT were the top performing sectors, which rose by 2.48%, 2.43% and 2.23% respectively. GP Petroleums (up by 8.61%), Deep Industries (up by 4.40%), in Metals & Mining, Tata Sponge gained by 13.04% and Tata Metaliks by 11.19% from day’s low. In IT, Smartlink Infinite Computer and Nelco gained from day’s low.

Among the minor sectors, Beverages and Home Appliances remained at the top which increased by 3.18% and 2.53% respectively.

Nifty Future is opening gap-down by 16 points against last close of 10637 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10621.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

