Nifty to open gap down at 9516: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Current level may see profit booking, Nifty may find support at 9456

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday, the Indian Benchmark Index Nifty made a record high of 9517 and closed at at 9512. Hero MotoCorp, ACC, TCS, ITC, Bank of Baroda, SBI, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers of the Index.

Bank Nifty also give a rally of 122 points from its previous day close and made a high of 22944 and closed at 22929. PNB up by 4.41 percent, Bank of India by 3.45 percent and SBI by 2.02 percent were among the top movers in the banking Index.

Small Cap last day made a high of 7651 and closed at 7645, 51 points high from its previous day’s close.

Nifty to open gap down by 3 points at 9516 against yesterday's close of 9519 as per SGX Nifty.

