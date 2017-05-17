App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 17, 2017 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open gap down at 9516: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap down by 3 points at 9516 against yesterday's close of 9519 as per SGX Nifty, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Nifty to open gap down at 9516: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Current level may see profit booking, Nifty may find support at 9456

Indian Market Outlook: Yesterday, the Indian Benchmark Index Nifty made a record high of 9517 and closed at at 9512. Hero MotoCorp, ACC, TCS, ITC, Bank of Baroda, SBI, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers of the Index.

Bank Nifty also give a rally of 122 points from its previous day close and made a high of 22944 and closed at 22929. PNB up by 4.41 percent, Bank of India by 3.45 percent and SBI by 2.02 percent were among the top movers in the banking Index.

Small Cap last day made a high of 7651 and closed at 7645, 51 points high from its previous day’s close.

Nifty to open gap down by 3 points at 9516 against yesterday's close of 9519 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.