Nifty to open flat on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Post a positive start, the Nifty saw sharp selling however pullback was seen towards mid of the session which helped index to regain 35 points. However, escalation in geo-political tensions again triggered selling and the index finally closed 52 points lower. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 4 points. India VIX rose 9 percent, ending at 12.2.

FIIs sold Rs 401 crore while DIIs bought Rs 353 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 510 crore in index futures and Rs 1853 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 463 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9300 strike with 54 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9500 strike with 66 lakh shares. The 9400 and 9600 Call strikes saw additions of 13.1 and 3.6 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9300 and 9400 Put strikes saw reductions of 10.3 and 11.4 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Despite making pullback attempt to 22750 levels, the index fell sharply towards 22500 levels. However, the sizeable Put base provided cushion twice in the day which helped the index to close above 22500 levels.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in the range of 9440-9450 for targets of 9390-9370, stop loss: 9470.

Nifty Bank Future: Despite making pullback attempt to 22750 levels, the index fell sharply towards 22500 levels. However, the sizeable Put base provided cushion twice in the day which helped the index to close above 22500 levels. Sell Nifty Bank in the range of 22750-22800, targets: 22650-22500, stop loss: 22880.

