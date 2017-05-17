Nifty to open flat on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

The Nifty inched higher and for the first time ended well above 9500. Metals and pharma remained muted whereas others helped the index to gain 67 points towards the end. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 10 points. India VIX fell 1.1 percent, ending at 10.5.

FIIs bought Rs 858 crore while DIIs sold Rs 402 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 22 crore in index futures and Rs 437 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 144 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9300 strike with 74 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9500 strike with 57 lakh shares. The 9500 and 9400 Call strikes saw closure of 9.8 and 7.1 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9500 and 9400 Put strikes saw additions of 21.0 and 16.4 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 9485-9495 for targets of 9545-9565, stop loss: 9465.

Nifty Bank Future: The Nifty finally managed to end well above the highest Call base whereas the Nifty Bank index is still below 23000. We feel the index is likely to consolidate near 23000 but a close above these levels would open the gates for further upside. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 22750-22800, targets: 22900-23000, stop loss: 22690.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.