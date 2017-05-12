Nifty to open flat on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

Nifty

The Nifty remained firm above 9430 throughout the day. However, stock specific selling dragged the Nifty a little lower to end only 15 points higher. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 18 points. India VIX fell 1 percent, ending at 10.8.

FIIs bought Rs 1307 crore while DIIs sold Rs 1037 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 155 crore in index futures and bought Rs 923 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 434 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9300 strike with 76 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9500 strike with 67 lakh shares. The 9500 and 9600 Call strikes saw additions of 1.7 and 3.1 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9500 and 9400 Put strikes saw additions of 6.5 and 6.8 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

After remaining well above 22950 for a major part of the day, the index witnessed a sharp sell-off on the weekly expiry day on the back of long liquidation. However, the level of 26000 is likely to act as support. It is advisable to buy on dips.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 9425-9435 for targets of 9485-9500, stop loss: 9405.

Nifty Bank Future: After remaining well above 22950 for a major part of the day, the index witnessed a sharp sell-off on the weekly expiry day on the back of long liquidation. However, the level of 26000 is likely to act as support. It is advisable to buy on dips. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 22650-22700, targets: 22800-22900, stop loss: 22580.

