App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 22, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open flat on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in range of 9640-9650 for targets of 9700-9720, stop loss: 9620, says ICICIdirect.

Nifty to open flat on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Post a gap down opening, the Nifty remained choppy in the first half. However, a sharp pullback in a few heavyweights and banking stocks helped the index to recover almost 50 points from low and end only 20 points lower. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 22 points. India VIX rose 2.8 percent, ending at 10.9.

FIIs sold Rs 153 crore while DIIs sold Rs 41 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 91 crore in index futures and bought Rs 1145 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 1100 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9600 strike with 65 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9700 strike with 67 lakh shares. The 9600 and 9700 Call strikes saw additions of 0.9 and 0.6 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9600 and 9500 Put strikes saw additions of 5.7 and 2.2 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Muted kind of activity was seen in the index where Axis Bank remained under pressure and support was seen from HDFC Bank. As today is the weekly contract expiry, we may see some trigger in volatility. However, we continue to feel support can be seen near 23500.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in range of 9640-9650 for targets of 9700-9720, stop loss: 9620.

Nifty Bank Future: Muted kind of activity was seen in the index where Axis Bank remained under pressure and support was seen from HDFC Bank. As today is the weekly contract expiry, we may see some trigger in volatility. However, we continue to feel support can be seen near 23500. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 23480-23530, targets: 23620-23750, stop loss: 23400.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bank Nifty #Brokerage Recos - F&O #ICICIdirect #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.