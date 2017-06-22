Nifty to open flat on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Post a gap down opening, the Nifty remained choppy in the first half. However, a sharp pullback in a few heavyweights and banking stocks helped the index to recover almost 50 points from low and end only 20 points lower. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 22 points. India VIX rose 2.8 percent, ending at 10.9.

FIIs sold Rs 153 crore while DIIs sold Rs 41 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 91 crore in index futures and bought Rs 1145 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 1100 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9600 strike with 65 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9700 strike with 67 lakh shares. The 9600 and 9700 Call strikes saw additions of 0.9 and 0.6 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9600 and 9500 Put strikes saw additions of 5.7 and 2.2 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Muted kind of activity was seen in the index where Axis Bank remained under pressure and support was seen from HDFC Bank. As today is the weekly contract expiry, we may see some trigger in volatility. However, we continue to feel support can be seen near 23500.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in range of 9640-9650 for targets of 9700-9720, stop loss: 9620.

Nifty Bank Future: Muted kind of activity was seen in the index where Axis Bank remained under pressure and support was seen from HDFC Bank. As today is the weekly contract expiry, we may see some trigger in volatility. However, we continue to feel support can be seen near 23500. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 23480-23530, targets: 23620-23750, stop loss: 23400.

