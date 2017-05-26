Nifty to open flat on back of mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Benchmark indices ended the May series on an optimistic note well above the highest Call base. With banking leading the show, the Nifty ended 150 points higher. Nifty futures settled at a discount of 14 points and started the May series with 2 crore shares. India VIX fell 11.7 percent to 10.4.

FIIs bought Rs 589 crore while DIIs sold Rs 236 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 371 crore in index futures and Rs 2043 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 128 crore.

The highest Put base for the June series is at the 9300 strike with 38 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9600 strike with 34 lakh shares.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index ended at new all-time high levels and well above the highest Call base of 23000. Looking at the short covering and rollovers data, we feel the index is likely to see further upside in coming days. However, we feel 22500 can be seen as a major support.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 9530-9540 for targets of 9480-9460, stop loss: 9560.

Bank Nifty Future: The Nifty Bank index ended at new all-time high levels and well above the highest Call base of 23000. Looking at the short covering and rollovers data, we feel the index is likely to see further upside in coming days. However, we feel 22500 can be seen as a major support. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 22800-22850, targets: 22950-23100, stop loss: 22730.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.