you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 29, 2017 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open flat at 9578: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open flat at 9578 against Friday’s close of 9576 as per the SGX Nifty, says Dynamic Levels,

Nifty to open flat at 9578: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Multibaggers available at correction, market expected to rally further

Indian Market Outlook: Indian market showed huge buying on Friday, with a follow up rally in Midcaps and Smallcaps. The Indian benchmark Index Nifty on Friday made fresh all-time highs. It settled at record closing highs as well. The Index closed at 9595 and made a high of 9605.

Small Cap Index continued their positive momentum from last Thursday when they returned to action after a corrective phase. The Index recently made a high of 7600 on May 11 and then corrected to the levels of 6900, falling almost 10 percent from its high. The midcap Index too corrected by almost 7 percent from its recent high and is gaining momentum since last Thursday.

Bank Nifty gave a huge rally where Index made a new all time high of 23408.

Nifty to open flat at 9578 against Friday’s close of 9576, as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

