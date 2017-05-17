Nifty to move up led by power, media stocks: Indrodeep Banerjee

Nifty to move up led by power, media & energy sectors under positive astrological influence during the day while cement, infra & steel sectors to remain bearish, says Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com.

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological market forecast for May 17, 2017

Nifty to move up led by power, media & energy sectors under positive astrological influence during the day while cement, infra & steel sectors to remain bearish.

Today Sun is in Taurus. Moon is in Capricorn. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty is likely to move up during the day’s trading session under positive astrological influence for the day.

Power, media & energy sectors will tend to gain under the positive astrological influence during the day’s trading session.

Cement, infra & steel sectors will tend to drag the market down under negative astrological influence while during the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day Nifty moved up and scaled new all-time high of 9500 exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day stocks like Bank of Baroda, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC & Hindustan Unilever among the banking & FMCG sectors moved up exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.