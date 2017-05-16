Nifty to move up led by banks, financials, FMCG, shipping sectors: Indrodeep Banerjee

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological market forecast for May 16, 2017

Nifty to move up led by banking, financial, FMCG & shipping sectors under positive astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Taurus. Moon is in Sagittarius. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Banking, financial, FMCG, & shipping sectors will tend to gain under the positive astrological influence during the day’s trading session.