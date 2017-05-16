App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 16, 2017 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to move up led by banks, financials, FMCG, shipping sectors: Indrodeep Banerjee

Nifty to move up led by banking, financial, FMCG & shipping sectors under positive astrological influence during the day, says Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com.

Nifty to move up led by banks, financials, FMCG, shipping sectors: Indrodeep Banerjee
Indrodeep Banerjee
Indrodeep Banerjee
Chief Astrologer | InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological market forecast for May 16, 2017

Nifty to move up led by banking, financial, FMCG & shipping sectors under positive astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Taurus. Moon is in Sagittarius. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty is likely to move up during the day’s trading session under positive astrological influence for the day.

Banking, financial, FMCG, & shipping sectors will tend to gain under the positive astrological influence during the day’s trading session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

tags #Astrology #Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.