Nifty to gain 15 points at opening: Maximus Securities
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 15 points at the opening bell, says Maximus Securities.
Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:F&O Outlook:
Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 1.10 from 1.12. The rise in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 9750 and increase in CE of 9950. PE of 9900 and CE of 10000 are the highest number of contracts traded.Opening for the Day:
