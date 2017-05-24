Nifty to bounce back led by banking, finance, FMCG: Indrodeep Banerjee

Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com is of the view that Nifty to witness bounce back led by banking, finance & FMCG sectors during the day.

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological market forecast for May 24, 2017

Today Sun is in Taurus. Moon is in Aries. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Banking, finance & FMCG sectors will tend to bounce back under positive astrological influence while during the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day Nifty remained bearish exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day stocks like GAIL, ONGC, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Lupin, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Bharti Infratel, L&T, Ambuja Cements, Power Grid, Tata Power & NTPC among the oil & gas, auto, pharma, infra, cement & power sectors slipped down exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.