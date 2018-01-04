App
Jan 04, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty Metal at all-time high, jumps 2.8%; JSPL, SAIL, JSW Steel, NMDC hit new 52-week high

The surge in the metal stock prices which were all trading in the green was mainly on the back of upbeat commodity prices. JSW Steel was up 3.57 percent while NMDC gained 3.32 percent, both hitting new 52-week high.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
The Nifty metal Index hit an all-time high jumping close to 3 percent intraday on Thursday hiiting the level of 4107 propelled by gains in stocks like APL Apollo Tubes which zoomed close to 9 percent while Jindal Steel & Power jumped 12 percent hitting fresh 52-week high along with Steel Authority of India and Tata Steel which were the other top performing metal stocks pushing the Index higher.

The surge in the metal stock prices which were all trading in the green was mainly on the back of upbeat commodity prices. JSW Steel was up 3.57 percent while NMDC gained 3.32 percent, both hitting new 52-week high.

The Indian benchmark indices, Nifty gained 60 points and was trading above the psychological mark of 10500 while the Sensex was up 164 points and was trading close to 34000.

The advance decline ratio was in favour of the advances in the afternoon trade with 1121 stocks advancing while 581 declined and 299 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1847 stocks advanced and 1040 declined while 105 remained unchanged.

