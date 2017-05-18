Nifty may witness profit booking led by cement, infra sectors: Indrodeep Banerjee

Nifty is likely to profit booking during the day’s trading session under bearish astrological influence for the day, says Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com.

Astrological market forecast for May 18, 2017

Nifty may witness profit booking dragged by cement, infra & steel sectors during the day.

Today Sun is in Taurus. Moon is in Capricorn. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Cement, infra & steel sectors will tend to drag the market down under negative astrological influence during the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day Nifty moved up and scaled new all-time high of 9530 exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day stocks like Tata Power, Power Grid & Zee Entertainment among power & media sectors moved up exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day stocks like ACC, Ambuja Cements & UltraTech Cement among cement sector slipped exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.