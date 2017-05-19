Nifty may remain bearish dragged by oil & gas, auto, pharma: Indrodeep Banerjee

Nifty may remain bearish dragged by oil & gas, auto, pharma, cement, infra & steel sectors, says Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com.

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological market forecast for May 19, 2017

Today Sun is in Taurus. Moon is in Aquarius. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Oil & gas, auto, pharma, cement, infra & steel sectors will tend to drag the market down under negative astrological influence during the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day Nifty slipped 100 points from its peak on profit booking exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day stocks like ACC, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Infratel & Tata Steel slipped down exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.