Nifty may open on negative note, shed 25 points: Maximus Securities
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 25 points at the opening bell, says Maximus Securities.
Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:F&O Outlook:
Nifty PCR-OI has increased to 1.16 from 1.05. The rise in the ratio may be due to increase in PE of 9900 and decrease in CE of 9900. PE of 9900 and CE of 10000 are the highest number of contracts traded.Opening for the Day:
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 25 points at the opening bell.