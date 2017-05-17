App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 17, 2017 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may open on negative note: Maximus Securities

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 1 point at the opening bell, says a report by Maximus Securities.

Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:

F&O Outlook:

Nifty PCR-OI has increased to 1.43 from 1.23. The rise in the ratio may be due to increase in PE of 9500 and decrease in CE of 9500. PE of 9400 and CE of 9500 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Opening for the Day:

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 1 point at the opening bell.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

