Nifty may open on flat to positive note led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

The Nifty witnessed a round of selling throughout the day. However, a minor pullback towards the end led the index to end above 9400. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 14 points. India VIX fell 2 percent, ending at 10.6.

FIIs bought Rs 842 crore while DIIs sold Rs 711 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 916 crore in index futures and Rs 122 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 191 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9300 strike with 73 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9500 strike with 71 lakh shares. The 9500 and 9400 Call strikes saw additions of 4.0 and 2.1 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9300 and 9400 Put strikes saw reductions of 3.6 and 3.5 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Long liquidation was clearly visible, which led the index well below 22700. However, despite a sharp fall, volatility remained intact. Buying was seen in Kotak Mahindra Bank along with HDFC Bank. We feel the level of 22500 would continue to act as a strong support for short-term.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to positive on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 9400-9410 for targets of 9460-9480, stop loss: 9380.

Nifty Bank Future: Long liquidation was clearly visible, which led the index well below 22700. However, despite a sharp fall, volatility remained intact. Buying was seen in Kotak Mahindra Bank along with HDFC Bank. We feel the level of 22500 would continue to act as a strong support for short-term. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 22600-22650, targets: 22750-22880, stop loss: 22500.

