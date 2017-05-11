Nifty may hit 9633, crucial support at 9330: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, crucial support for the Nifty is at 9330 and the resistance is at 9414-9633.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market review for May 11, 2017

Nifty (9407) we said '9375 & 9414 are still a reference points to work with the Nifty traded trapped and closed flat, analysis remains the same. It's looking for a big move either way'. The Nifty's big move came and broke out on the upside and halted on our resistance at 9414 like a dot.

Technically, now if it continues up then the next logical target would be 9633. Crucial support to watch would be 9330.