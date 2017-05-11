May 11, 2017 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nifty may hit 9633, crucial support at 9330: Prakash Gaba
According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, crucial support for the Nifty is at 9330 and the resistance is at 9414-9633.
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Market review for May 11, 2017
Nifty (9407) we said '9375 & 9414 are still a reference points to work with the Nifty traded trapped and closed flat, analysis remains the same. It's looking for a big move either way'. The Nifty's big move came and broke out on the upside and halted on our resistance at 9414 like a dot.
Technically, now if it continues up then the next logical target would be 9633. Crucial support to watch would be 9330.The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9330 and the resistance is at 9414-9633.