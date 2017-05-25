App
May 25, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty looks weak, resistance at 9400: Prakash Gaba

Acccording to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, crucial support for the Nifty is at 9325-9280 and the resistance is at 9400-9450.

Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market review for May 25, 2017

Nifty (9361) we said 'technically the momentum has shifted down and some more downside is not ruled and the up moves would be suspect'. The Nifty unfolded as expected traded in the green and finally closed weak.

Technically, Nifty still looks weak and there is a stiff resistance around 9400 zones and support around 9280 zones.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9325-9280 and the resistance is at 9400-9450.

